‘We mourn the loss of two sons of Singapore today’ — Jamus Lim honours Lim Chong Yah & Adrian Tan

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) paid tribute to two Singaporeans who died on Saturday (July 8), Mr Lim Chong Yah and Mr Adrian Tan.

The MP, an Associate Professor of Economics at ESSEC Business School, noted in a Facebook post that Prof Lim, 91, had been “one of our nation’s most prominent economists,” adding that he had first encountered Prof Lim’s work in his undergraduate years and that two decades later, he still assigns his book on Southeast Asian economies to his students.

“He was also the father of Lee Suet Fern, and the grandfather of star Harvard economist Li Shengwu. He had led the national consensus on wages between the 1972 and 2001, and near the end of his life, had been a proponent of a mandatory minimum wage,” he added.

Assoc Prof Lim recounted that he’d had “a precious opportunity” to talk to the distinguished economist last year and had told him that he had long admired his work.

He posted a screenshot about Prof Lim’s passing and noted that Law Society of Singapore president Adrian Tan, 57, had also died.

And while the MP wrote that he is not as familiar with Mr Tan’s career as a lawyer, his books profoundly influenced Assoc Prof Lim’s life when was a teen.

“He was also the author of the Teenage Textbook series of coming-of-age novels, which was published in the late 1980s. The books had a profound impact on me as I wrestled with the doubt, insecurities, and fears of adolescence, which probably explained why I probably read each one more than a dozen times (him, and Judy Blume),” he wrote.

“Death and loss are inescapable parts of life, but it doesn’t make confronting them any easier. It’s a reminder, for those of us still here, to truly cherish the limited time we have here; to love deeply, dance hard, and live with abandon. My deepest condolences to the respective families.” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg