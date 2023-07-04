Sengkang residents tell Jamus Lim they’re pleased with overall upkeep of the estate

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) wrote on a Tuesday morning (July 4) Facebook post how happy he was to have heard from “many different residents that they were pleased with the overall upkeep of the estate.”

Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) is under direct management. SKTC announced in 2022 that it would manage the town directly after no bids were received in the agent tender.

Having carried out house visits at 257A Compassvale, as well as 314B Anchorvale last week, as well as “a Saturday-morning stop at the 329 #Anchorvale coffeeshop, just before our estate walk around the cluster,” it appears that Assoc Prof Lim and Team Sengkang received positive feedback from a number of the people they talked to.

“I was pleased to hear from many different residents that they were pleased with the overall upkeep of the estate.

Of course, the town council will continue working hard to bring standards in #SengkangGRC to the next level, but it is always heartening to hear that residents do not feel that there has been any decline in maintenance, and to hear that certain long-standing bugbears have finally been resolved.”

Assoc Prof Lim, however, did not describe what these “long-standing bugbears” are.

If any similar issues remain, the MP asked residents to keep sending suggestions for improvement.

“And #TeamSengkang will do our level best to hurry those along,” he added.

EM Services, which used to be Sengkang Town Council’s (SKTC) managing agent, did not submit a bid after its contract was to end on January 31 of this year, citing the tight labour market as its reason why.

In March, a branch office of the SKTC was opened at Block 323C Sengkang East Way.

“We look forward to closer partnerships and new initiatives for our residents, especially those in #Compassvale and Anchorvale. It has been a journey to full direct management of the Town Council, and we are grateful for your patience and support along the way,” said WP MP He Ting Ru at the time. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg