SINGAPORE: Mars will be visible from Singapore tonight (Jan 16), appearing as a “reddish star” in the sky. This event, known as Mars in opposition, occurs when Earth is directly between Mars and the sun, bringing the planet closest to Earth for the year.

The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said this will be Mars’ closest approach to Earth this year and will be fully lit up by the sun. If the skies are clear, this will be the best chance to see the planet.

Mars was last in opposition on Dec 8, 2022, and the next opposition will be on Feb 19, 2027, then on March 25, 2029.

Best time to see Mars in Singapore

According to the observatory, Mars will start rising around 7:30 pm tonight. It will be easily visible by 8:30 pm, when it will be at a noticeable height in the sky. The planet will reach its highest point around 1:00 am on Jan 17, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Where to view Mars in Singapore

The planet can be seen from almost any location in Singapore, as long as the skies are clear. For the best view, people are encouraged to visit open and potentially elevated public spaces like Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, or the Southern Ridges, which offer an unobstructed view of the sky.

The observatory said that during the opposition, Mars is closest to Earth, making it appear “larger and brighter”. It added that a telescope can help people see more details of the planet’s surface.

However, the appearance of Mars may vary depending on the weather and location, so the view might be different for each observer.

While the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) is not holding a special viewing session for the Mars opposition, it will still be visible during the public Stargazing and Digital Planetarium live show on Friday (Jan 17), if the skies are clear. For tickets for the live show click here.

How often does Mars align with Earth?

The observatory explained that Earth orbits the sun in one year, so Mars and Earth align roughly every two years, bringing Mars closest to Earth.

For more celestial events, watch out for the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in May and a total lunar eclipse in September. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)