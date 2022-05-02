Home News Featured News ‘Waste of resources’ — Netizens comment after police say they’ll contact relevant...

'Waste of resources' — Netizens comment after police say they'll contact relevant people for probe on Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap

Photos: FB screengrab/ youngsikhassociationsingapore, raeesah khan

Netizens are calling the probe “a waste of resources” and seem to feel that it’s time to “just move on.”

By Anna Maria Romero
In a statement on Friday (Apr 29), the Singapore Police Force said it has been going through evidence from Parliament and will be reaching out to individuals relevant to the case of possible offences committed by Workers’ Party Members of Parliament Pritam Singh and Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap.

In February, when the Committee of Privileges released its findings regarding the case of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, it concluded that the leaders of the Workers’ Party (WP) also lied in relation to the complaint against Ms Khan.

The COP found that she was acting under the direction of Mr Singh, the WP secretary-general and the Leader of the Opposition, as well as party chair and vice-chair, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap, respectively. 

Furthermore, the committee recommended that Mr Singh and Mr Manap be referred to the public prosecutor in relation to Mr Singh’s conduct before the committee and Mr Faisal’s possible contempt of Parliament for his refusal to answer “relevant” questions.

In April, Mr Singh said that he rejected the findings of the COP, noting that the “gaps and omissions” in the report suggested political partisanship.

Responses online from netizens have been mixed.

Some commenters are calling the probe “a waste of resources” and seem to feel that it’s time to “just move on.”

Another netizen called it a “Stale story to tekan opposition,” and others dropped comments along similar lines.

 Others brought up Ms Khan. 

Some asked why she was not under police investigation.

Others, however, called the investigation “fair” and said that the WP has nothing to fear if they’ve done nothing wrong.

/TISG

