Morning Digest, May 2

Man often dines in alone but orders for 8, setting up table for his ‘family’
An image of an elderly man dining alone with the seats around him all set up for a meal is circulating online, sparking comments that there could be more to the scene than meets the eye.
Radio station Facebook page ZAYAN posted the heartwrenching images on Apr 25, noting that the man was at an eatery in Malaysia.
Nearby customers spotted the man carefully arranging the plates and drinks and fixing the chairs to ensure that everything was in order.
Cynthia Koh cheekily fulfils promise to ‘wear nothing at all’ if she wins a Star Award
When she was nominated for this year’s Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards last Sunday (Apr 24), actress Cynthia Koh, 48, proclaimed that she would “wear nothing at all” if she won.
Making reference to a daring gown she had worn on a previous red carpet event, Ms Koh joked, “I know everyone saw that blue dress I wore, and it must have been memorable. If you vote for me, maybe I’ll wear nothing.”
Mega supercar meet in Kallang brings car enthusiasts together but police on motorbikes join the scene
People of all backgrounds and vehicles of all setups gathered on Friday (Apr 29) for a Mega Meet organised by car enthusiast website Basement 1.
“Everyone is welcomed. All makes, all vehicles, photographers, enthusiasts, spotters or whoever you may be!” said Basement 1 in its Facebook post of the event, noting it has waited two years to make it happen.
10-month-old boy diagnosed with acute hepatitis, origin unknown, MOH investigating case
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Apr 30) that it was investigating a case of a 10-month-old baby boy diagnosed with hepatitis (liver inflammation) of unknown cause.
The child was brought to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital Emergency Department on Apr 25 and has been warded at the hospital for investigation.
Town Council on leave? Pile of trash blocks hallway in Yishun
A concerned resident in Yishun questioned the presence of his town council after spotting a large pile of trash in their common lobby.
“This was seen at 426C Yishun Avenue 11. The town council on leave,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Steven Tan on Saturday (Apr 30).
He attached a photo of a pile of trash, consisting of a couple of bulky items like a bed, shelf and fridge.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg