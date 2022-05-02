Morning Digest, May 2

An image of an elderly man dining alone with the seats around him all set up for a meal is circulating online, sparking comments that there could be more to the scene than meets the eye.

Radio station Facebook page ZAYAN posted the heartwrenching images on Apr 25, noting that the man was at an eatery in Malaysia.

Nearby customers spotted the man carefully arranging the plates and drinks and fixing the chairs to ensure that everything was in order.

Read more here

Cynthia Koh cheekily fulfils promise to ‘wear nothing at all’ if she wins a Star Award

Photo: IG screengrab/ Cynthia Koh