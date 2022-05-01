Home News In the Hood Man often dines in alone but orders for 8, setting up table...

Man often dines in alone but orders for 8, setting up table for his 'family'

Photo: FB screengrab/ZAYAN

By Hana O
An image of an elderly man dining alone with the seats around him all set up for a meal is circulating online, sparking comments that there could be more to the scene than meets the eye.

Radio station Facebook page ZAYAN posted the heartwrenching images on Apr 25, noting that the man was at an eatery in Malaysia.

Nearby customers spotted the man carefully arranging the plates and drinks and fixing the chairs to ensure that everything was in order.

He also ordered enough food for eight individuals. However, after some time had passed, no one arrived to join the elderly man.

He then ate alone, as if nothing was amiss.

Photo: FB screengrab/ZAYAN

Other customers then asked the restaurant staff for more information, and it was revealed that this was not the first time the man had ordered eight dishes and drinks. In fact, he would do so two to three times a week.

The restaurant staff said the man could be sharing a meal with his family. “That’s just him. He does this all the time by ordering eight portions of food and drinks. He said he’s dining in with his family, but we don’t know if they’re still alive,” said the restaurant waiter.

The customer also noticed the man talking to himself as if he was having a conversation with people around him in the otherwise empty seats.

At one point, another customer bumped into one of the chairs, causing the elderly man to reposition the seat calmly and resume his meal.

The post noted that this could be a coping mechanism or a way for the man to relive the precious moments with his family as they gathered around the table.

The scene tugged on the hearts of the original poster and many netizens who wished the man all the best as he enjoys the peaceful moment with his family./TISG

