Voting for a ‘credible opposition’, Serangoon resident tells Leon Perera

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A resident shared why he voted for the Workers’ Party after meeting MP Leon Perera during a walkabout on Sunday (May 2).

He voted for the WP not because he believes in having opposition for the sake of opposition but because he believes the WP is a credible opposition, wrote Mr Perera, one of the five Workers’ Party MPs representing Aljunied GRC. The resident agreed with several MP policy ideas, Mr Perera added without going into more detail.

Mr Perera, who serves the Serangoon division of the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency, wrote cheerfully about the walkabout:

- Advertisement -

“The clear, cloudless blue sky this morning was a great start to our regular market visit at the Blk 214 Serangoon Ave 4 coffeeshop. We met quite a few of the constituents who meet there regularly.”

The clear, cloudless blue sky this morning was a great start to our regular market visit at the Blk 214 Serangoon Ave 4… Posted by Leon Perera on Sunday, 2 May 2021

At the market, he also had a photo opportunity with the “lao ban” of the famous roast meat stall. The stall has received excellent food reviews from multiple local food blogs.

Mr Perera also visited the wake of a constituent, who was one of 14 siblings, “the largest family I have ever come across”, he wrote. “It was touching to see them all so united in support of one another.”

“One relative at the wake shared that her children are much more open to supporting political causes than her generation,” he added.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg