VMAs 2024: Watch this endearing exchange as BLACKPINK’s Lisa hugs Tyla as she applauds the ROCKSTAR vocalist

On Sept 12 (IST), Lisa made her debut at the MTV VMAs with her captivating performances of “ROCKSTAR” and “New Woman.” Her charismatic and commanding presence made a strong impression on the audience. As she exited the stage, and her staff cheered, Lisa noticed Tyla, who was also celebrating her performance. They shared a warm embrace, highlighting a moment of mutual admiration between the two artists.

Solo return

In June, Lisa made her solo comeback with the release of her first single, “ROCKSTAR,” following her split with YG Entertainment. She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

Besides pursuing her music career, Lisa will appear in the upcoming third season of the drama The White Lotus. The production began in Thailand in February, with Lisa joining the HBO series under her real name, Lalisa Manobal. Reports indicate that the filming for the season has concluded.

In December 2023, it was announced that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities. However, they chose not to sign with the agency for their individual projects. Earlier this year, Lisa announced the launch of her own agency, LLOUD, along with the release of her new profile photos.

Powerful stage presence

Lisa is a multi-talented Thai artist who serves as a rapper, singer, dancer, and model. She is also a member of the renowned South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. She’s widely recognized as one of the best female rappers in K-pop and is known for her powerful stage presence and captivating visuals.

