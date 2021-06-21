Visitors to SGH, CGH wards for longer than 20 minutes must submit to Covid-19 testing

- Advertisement -

Singapore– Those who wish to visit patients at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Changi General Hospital (CGH) for more than 20 minutes will be required to do a Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) from Monday, June 21.

This includes registered carers of warded patients, and a negative test result is necessary before visitors are granted entrance into the wards, according to SGH in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Self-testing kit results will not be accepted however, visitors may present the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed within the last 24 hours. The testing is free, and the findings are only valid for the day of the visit.

The tests will be performed in the ART centre at SGH’s Bowyer Block, and the results will be available in 20 minutes, according to the hospital. After passing the exam, the visitor will be issued a sticker and will be able to see the patient in the ward.

- Advertisement - SGH stated that the testing is in line with the countrywide relaxation of Covid-19 limits that took effect on Monday. “With the easing of restrictions, it is important to engage in proactive screening in order to ensure that our patients and staff members remain safe,” the hospital stated.

Existing inpatients will get an SMS with information on undergoing ART from their assigned caregivers. Upon admission, newly hospitalised patients and their carers will be given information. CGH said it would be implementing the same measures. - Advertisement - /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg