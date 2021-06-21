International COVID 19 Visitors to SGH, CGH wards for longer than 20 minutes must submit...

Visitors to SGH, CGH wards for longer than 20 minutes must submit to Covid-19 testing

Photo: Google Screen Grab

Author

Divyanshi Singh

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsIn the House
- Advertisement -

Singapore– Those who wish to visit patients at (SGH) and Changi General Hospital (CGH) for more than 20 minutes will be required to do a Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) from Monday, June 21.

This includes registered carers of warded patients, and a negative test result is necessary before visitors are granted entrance into the wards, according to SGH in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Self-testing kit results will not be accepted however, visitors may present the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed within the last 24 hours. The testing is free, and the findings are only valid for the day of the visit.

The tests will be performed in the ART centre at SGH’s Bowyer Block, and the results will be available in 20 minutes, according to the hospital. After passing the exam, the visitor will be issued a sticker and will be able to see the patient in the ward.

- Advertisement -

SGH stated that the testing is in line with the countrywide relaxation of Covid-19 limits that took effect on Monday. “With the easing of restrictions, it is important to engage in proactive screening in order to ensure that our patients and staff members remain safe,” the hospital stated.

Existing inpatients will get an SMS with information on undergoing ART from their assigned caregivers.

Upon admission, newly hospitalised patients and their carers will be given information.

CGH said it would be implementing the same measures.

- Advertisement -

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

SG’s reopening has to be evaluated because of large Bukit Merah Covid-19 cluster and rising unlinked cases: Lawrence Wong

Singapore -- In light of a large Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Merah and a rising number of unlinked Covid-19 cases, the timing and scope of Singapore's reopening are being evaluated, says Finance Minister and Covid-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong. Covid-19...
View Post
Featured News

Amrin Amin slammed for calling a netizen ‘snowflake’ and telling him not to get offended so easily

Singapore -- Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin faced a barrage of criticism when he sided with the People's Association against Ms Sarah Bagharib, who accused the association of "disrespect for Malay/Muslim culture" and "lack of diversity". Readers may recall Ms Sarah...
View Post
Featured News

21-year-old ‘streetwalker’ gets scammed by her first customer – a Bangladeshi man – in Geylang

Singapore -- Nancy, a popular "street girl" gives us a look into the dark side of Geylang. Born and bred in Singapore, this 39-year-old shares some of the lesser-known, darker secrets of Geylang, the red-light district. She tells us that she had...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent