Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore– Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid “significant downside risks” through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18.

Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will earn the one-time payment of S$350. The ones in grades MX15 and MX16, and Operations Support Scheme classes III till V will get a larger one-time payment of S$700.

Public Service Division (PSD) said: “The Singapore economy is expected to recover this year in tandem with the global economy and progress in our domestic vaccination programme.”

The PSD added in a press statement that it proceeded with the decision as the government would like to appreciate “the tireless efforts of civil servants while bearing in mind the overall economic situation,” and made the decision in close conference with the public-sector unions.

In the challenging economic conditions of the year 2020 caused by the Covid-19 widespread, there were no mid-year or end-year bonuses for any of the civil servants.

Although in 2021, Singapore’s labour market and economy have seen positive developments even after the risks and uncertainties, various sectors show a different pace of recovery, said PSD on Friday.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained a growth forecast of four to six per cent for Singapore’s gross domestic product in 2021.

PSD also said the government will continue to observe the economic situation sharply. In deciding on the year-end AVC payments, it will take into consideration the guidelines by the National Wages Council, to be released later this year.

PSD stated: “We deeply appreciate the hard work and perseverance of all public officers in the fight against Covid-19.” /TISG

