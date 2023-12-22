Entertainment

Vin Diesel accused of physical assault by former assistant

ByLydia Koh

December 22, 2023
vin-diesel-accused-of-physical-assault-by-former-assistant

diesel

Vin Diesel faces legal action over alleged physical misconduct by a woman who briefly served as his assistant over ten years ago. In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, Asta Jonasson, a recent film school graduate at the time, claims Diesel groped, forcibly kissed, and self pleasured in front of her in his Atlanta hotel room during filming for the Fast & Furious franchise’s fifth installment in September 2010.

The incident reportedly occurred when Jonasson, instructed by Diesel’s security, went to the St. Regis hotel to escort him. However, he allegedly assaulted her, disregarding her objections as he pinned her against a wall and made unwanted advances. Following the incident, Jonasson alleges she was wrongfully terminated by Diesel’s production company, One Race Productions, in retaliation for resisting the assault.

Photo: Instagram/Vin Diesel

Diesel refuted the claim entirely

The complaint implies that her termination was a consequence of her resistance and suggests a cover-up by the company. Diesel’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denies the allegations, stating that Diesel refutes the claim entirely and was unaware of this accusation from over a decade ago, backed by evidence contradicting the claims.

Jonasson, bound by a nondisclosure agreement, was enabled to bring forth the allegations due to legislation such as the Speak Out Act and California’s AB 2777, which temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for cases involving physical harassment or assault. This legal shift has led to similar lawsuits against other prominent figures like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Russell Brand, and Axl Rose, allowing older claims to resurface despite time limitations.

Read More News

Olympic Games throwback: When Bolt and De Grasse made the world smile

The post Vin Diesel accused of physical assault by former assistant appeared first on The Independent News.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Aespawesome surprise! — aespa unleashes charm bombs in solo tracks, dropping it on Oct 9

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

“Tupai King?” — Singapore durian lovers beware: Some SG vendors are mislabeling the King of Fruits to get you to pay a painfully thorny price

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“Your life is over if you marry the wrong one” — S’poreans agree with Warren Buffett that who you marry is most important financial decision

October 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Property

“Our home is not for sale!” — Bidadari residents use ‘Don’t Disturb’ signs to shoo away property agents who won’t stop knocking on their doors

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Man says his fiancé demands he must “hand over full control of his finances” to her so that she feels “loved, trusted, and secure”

October 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.