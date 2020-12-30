Home News Video of skateboarding youths harassing elderly man goes viral

Video of skateboarding youths harassing elderly man goes viral

In the video a youth hits the older man on the back of his head and later in the clip a young man is seen giving the older man a forceful shove in the chest

Twitter screengrab: @sg_trending

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore— A minute-long video clip of skateboarding youths harassing an older man who spoke to them when they were practicing their stunts in public has gone viral on Twitter, with over 324,000 views.

“This is not your private property,” the older man, who was accompanied by a younger woman, can be heard telling the youths.

It seems that the young men themselves are the ones who put together, edited, and uploaded the clip, set to a hip-hop soundtrack.

In it, one of the young men can be seen raising his middle finger, while another screams expletives at the senior, interspersed with skateboard stunts.

The confrontation with the older man is said to have occurred outside The Cathay at Dhoby Ghaut.

In the video, the youth is seen trying to knock the older man’s mobile phone out of his grip as he uses it, and in another part of the clip, a youth hits the older man on the back of his head as he is seen walking away with the woman.

In yet another part, one young man is seen giving the older man a forceful shove in the chest.

- Advertisement -

And by the end of the video, another older man is seen holding up his hand in an attempt to stop the skateboarding boys’ stunts, which could indeed be dangerous since they were done in public.

The clip was uploaded to the Twitter account of @sg_trending on Dec 24, with the caption. “These clowns pushing the old man! Act big for what? #sg #singapore

Many netizens have commented on the post, with some tagging the Singapore Police Force and asking if it’s a crime to push the old man.

Others called out the young men for being so disrespectful.

Yet other netizens encouraged the family of the older man to file charges against the youths.

The Singapore Police Force responded to some of the tweets where they were tagged by writing, “Hi, you may wish to submit more information via the i-Witness portal at police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential. Thank you.”

- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Year Ender 2020: Korean stars dazzle people around the world

Singapore -- South Korea is filled with beautiful people, and it is especially so for those in show business. From actors to singers, here are some of the most good-looking individuals that have caught our eyes. Not only do they look...
View Post
Arts

Year Ender 2020: What went viral this year (besides the virus)

Singapore -- 2020 has been a year like none other. While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken up most of the world's attention, it isn't the only thing that has gone viral this year (pardon the pun!). We have put together a...
View Post
Featured News

Woman yells at HDB Hub’s elderly staff: “Don’t make things difficult for me!”

Videos of a woman yelling at the elderly staff of the Housing & Development Board (HDB) Hub went viral over the week as netizens watched her unreasonably lose her cool. In a video circulated on TikTok and social media, a woman could...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore