UV index soared to extreme levels yesterday: Authorities issue sun protection advisory

Jewel Stolarchuk

March 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have been urged to take extra precautions against the sun as the UV index reached unprecedented heights yesterday (27 Mar), hitting an alarming 12 at its peak.

The Meteorological Department has reminded members of the public of the importance of sun protection measures to mitigate the risk of skin and eye damage.

The UV index, a measure of the intensity of ultraviolet radiation from the sun, surged to 11 at 12:15pm, catapulting into the “extremely high” range for the first time. Subsequently, between 12:45 and 1:30pm, it climbed even higher to 12.

By 2:15pm, the level receded slightly to 10, indicating “very high” levels but authorities persisted in urging vigilance against sun exposure. As the afternoon progressed, the index gradually decreased, eventually dropping to moderate and low levels after 4pm.

The Government advisory highlighted the necessity of employing sun protection strategies, including the application of sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, reapplication every two hours, donning wide-brimmed hats for enhanced coverage, wearing UV-protective sunglasses, and utilizing parasols or umbrellas to minimize direct UV exposure.

Temperatures city-wide ranged from 31.1 to 35.7 degrees Celsius around 2pm, with Paya Lebar recording the highest temperature.

However, despite the scorching conditions, heat stress levels remained within the low to moderate range, influenced by factors such as humidity, air temperature, wind speed, and solar radiation.

The UV index tends to peak between February and April and in September, particularly between 11am and 3pm, when cloud cover is sparse, and the sun is directly overhead.

During these periods, it is not uncommon for the index to reach “very high” or “extremely high” levels, posing heightened risks to individuals exposed to the sun.

Continuous monitoring of the UV index is conducted by the Changi weather station, which provides hourly reports from 7am and 7pm. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to sun protection guidelines, particularly during periods of elevated UV intensity.

