SINGAPORE: A financial planning expert from Australia has stirred up a fervent online discussion following his assertion that a family of four residing in Singapore requires an annual income of S$320,000 to cover living expenses adequately while maintaining savings.

Jarrod Brown’s video, shared on TikTok on 13 March, quickly went viral, accumulating over 140,000 views. In his video, Mr Brown delineated his financial allocations for surviving in Singapore, with various expenditures such as rent, education, utilities, leisure, medical care, and travel expenses to Australia.

He also claimed the hefty annual income was for ordinary living standards, not luxury living.

Breaking down his monthly expenses, Mr Brown allocated S$6,000 for rent, S$8,000 for his children’s tuition at an international school, S$250 for utilities, S$1,000 for food and groceries, S$100 for public transportation, and S$1,000 for insurance and miscellaneous expenses, totalling S$17,850 monthly.

He said these costs accumulate to approximately S$220,000 annually, with additional provisions for savings, travel, and taxes, culminating in an estimated annual expenditure ranging from S$320,000 to S$335,000.

Singaporeans reacting to Mr Brown’s projections were divided.

While some felt the analysis was objective, others contended that Mr Brown’s standard of living exceeds that of the average Singaporean.

A number of Singaporeans felt Mr Brown’s budgeting for food and transportation expenses was unrealistic and exceedingly modest in the current inflationary climate.

Criticism also surfaced regarding the allocation for rent and education, with Singaporeans suggesting that the expat consider exploring more public housing options and local schooling alternatives.

Mr Brown, however, defended the preference for international education, highlighting variances in educational philosophies between countries.

One netizen expressed empathy for Singapore’s high cost of living and disclosed struggles with supporting a family on an annual income of S$150,000.

In response, Mr Brown acknowledged the pervasive impact of inflation on local households, affirming the challenges faced by families navigating Singapore’s financial landscape.