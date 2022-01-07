Home News Unemployment in Singapore still shrinking but road to recovery still 'uneven'

Unemployment in Singapore still shrinking but road to recovery still ‘uneven’

Tan See Leng. Photo: FB screengrab/tanseeleng

A quick look at why Singapore needs to be optimistic but cautious.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Unemployment in Singapore continues to decline, observed Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Thursday (Dec 6); but the road to recovery is still uneven.

In November 2021, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.2 per cent for residents, 3.5 per cent for citizens, and 2.5 per cent overall,  Dr Tan observed in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“This indicated that our labour market is recovering steadily, with the economy rebounding from the recession in 2020, and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growing by 7.2 per cent last year,” he noted in his summation of the good, bad, and the unknowable.

Photo: FB screengrab/Tan See Leng

- Advertisement 1-

He highlighted the recent relaxation on dining-out curbs and the opening of more Vaccinated Travel Lanes or VTLs and pointed out that these moves have allowed sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, such as air transport and food and beverage services, to begin ramping up capacity again.

As a result, “We expect hiring demand in domestic sectors to pick up with gradual relaxation of community measures,” he said.

But he cautioned that the path ahead is still an uneven one, paved with uncertainties.

He mentioned the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant throughout the world, with Singapore likely to see a new wave of cases in the coming weeks.

Dr Tan noted that businesses and workers “need to be adaptable and flexible as the Covid-19 situation changes.”

MOM and Workforce Singapore (WSG) “are here for employers and employees,” said Dr Tan.

He encouraged employers with hiring needs to consider a wider pool of job seekers and invest in topping up the skills of new hires.

- Advertisement 2-

“The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package provides generous support for employers to do so,” he noted.

… job seekers, he urged them to “keep an open mind to new opportunities.”

Job seekers who need support can approach WSG and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute for career matching services. More details can be found here.

The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package was introduced in May 2020 to help the Singaporean workforce amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

When  Budget 2021 was announced, the package received an extra S$5.4 million boost to support the hiring of 200,000 locals and offer 35,000 traineeships.

It was reported that more than 146,000 people had acquired training opportunities or jobs through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package as of September 2021. /TISG

- Advertisement 3-

Read related: Almost half of S’pore workers unsure about staying in their jobs the next 6 months

Almost half of S’pore workers unsure about staying in their jobs the next 6 months

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Unemployment in Singapore still shrinking but road to recovery still ‘uneven’

Singapore — Unemployment in Singapore continues to decline, observed Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Thursday (Dec 6); but the road to recovery is still uneven. In November 2021, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.2 per cent for residents, 3.5...
Read more
Home News

Netizens slam Edwin Tong for Pope visit , praise WP’s Pritam for restarting home visits

Singapore -- Juxtaposing photos of cabinet minister Edwin Tong and Opposition leader Pritam Singh,  netizens could not resist contrasting the images to criticise Mr...
Read more
COVID 19

Calvin Cheng: PAP must consider whether it’s failing to really lead us out of the pandemic

Singapore — Calvin Cheng has called the current measure of limiting social gatherings to five people ‘overly conservative’ that may even backfire against the...
Read more
Business & Economy

Woman made $50,000 selling her farts in a jar before ‘gassing out’ and ending up in hospital

New York – After bottling too many of her farts in a jar and making around $200,000, a reality TV star was rushed to...
Read more
Home News

Bank supervisor stole $628,000 from branch in bid to borrow $25,000 from fake moneylender 25X the sum she hoped to borrow

Singapore — A woman worked for a bank for nearly 20 years and rose to the rnk of supervisor at PT Bank Negara Indonesia...
Read more
Home News

Unemployment in Singapore still shrinking but road to recovery still ‘uneven’

Singapore — Unemployment in Singapore continues to decline, observed Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Thursday (Dec 6); but...
Read more
Home News

Netizens slam Edwin Tong for Pope visit , praise WP’s Pritam for restarting home visits

Singapore -- Juxtaposing photos of cabinet minister Edwin Tong and Opposition leader Pritam Singh,  netizens could not resist contrasting...
Read more
COVID 19

Calvin Cheng: PAP must consider whether it’s failing to really lead us out of the pandemic

Singapore — Calvin Cheng has called the current measure of limiting social gatherings to five people ‘overly conservative’ that...
Read more
Business & Economy

Woman made $50,000 selling her farts in a jar before ‘gassing out’ and ending up in hospital

New York – After bottling too many of her farts in a jar and making around $200,000, a reality...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore