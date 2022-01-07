Home News She doesn't like her engagement ring, but would her guy be offended...

She doesn’t like her engagement ring, but would her guy be offended if she asks to have it altered to her taste?

Photo: Youtube screengrab, for illustrative purposes only.

It's hard to resist the temptation to ask the question: Can this marriage be saved?

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A self-proclaimed “financially independent” woman, who says she can afford her own lifestyle, wonders if her fiance would be offended if she wanted her engagement ring changed.

Though she says she fell for him “head over heels”, she adds in the same anonymous Facebook post that “the ring he gave to me is not really something that [I] like”.

In her post on the confessions page NUSWhispers, she said: “I have always dreamed and pictured in my mind what kind of ring (shape/size/cut) [I] would want and (I) am very particular about those parameters”. She even dropped hints to her boyfriend but he “didn’t really get it”.

- Advertisement 1-

She says  it bothered her to be looking at it every day since she did not like it. So she was asking for advice. “I am thinking of asking him if (I) can change it to something (I)  like”. She explained that since she was financially independent, cost was not an issue and that she was willing to bear any additional charges to have the ring changed.

“Question is have any of the girls here change your engagement ring to what you like or would  (I) offend him by asking to change?” she asked.

Netizens were divided. Some suggested she talk to him nicely about the ring. Others said she should keep quiet and just keep the ring as it wasn’t her wedding ring; some called her ungrateful and unkind for wanting it changed.

Girl earning three times more than her boyfriend says that he documents their expenses in table form down to the cents in order to equally share them

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 7

Netizens shower man with advice when man asks if he can afford to get married when he earns $3K a month Photo: Unsplash/ Prapoth Panchuea (for illustration purposes only). Singapore—How much does a guy really need to finally settle down, or...
Read more
Home News

She doesn’t like her engagement ring, but would her guy be offended if she asks to have it altered to her taste?

Singapore -- A self-proclaimed "financially independent" woman, who says she can afford her own lifestyle, wonders if her fiance would be offended if she...
Read more
Home News

Unemployment in Singapore still shrinking but road to recovery still ‘uneven’

Singapore — Unemployment in Singapore continues to decline, observed Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Thursday (Dec 6); but the road to recovery is...
Read more
Home News

Netizens slam Edwin Tong for Pope visit , praise WP’s Pritam for restarting home visits

Singapore -- Juxtaposing photos of cabinet minister Edwin Tong and Opposition leader Pritam Singh,  netizens could not resist contrasting the images to criticise Mr...
Read more
COVID 19

Calvin Cheng: PAP must consider whether it’s failing to really lead us out of the pandemic

Singapore — Calvin Cheng has called the current measure of limiting social gatherings to five people ‘overly conservative’ that may even backfire against the...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 7

Netizens shower man with advice when man asks if he can afford to get married when he earns $3K...
Read more
Home News

She doesn’t like her engagement ring, but would her guy be offended if she asks to have it altered to her taste?

Singapore -- A self-proclaimed "financially independent" woman, who says she can afford her own lifestyle, wonders if her fiance...
Read more
Home News

Unemployment in Singapore still shrinking but road to recovery still ‘uneven’

Singapore — Unemployment in Singapore continues to decline, observed Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Thursday (Dec 6); but...
Read more
Home News

Netizens slam Edwin Tong for Pope visit , praise WP’s Pritam for restarting home visits

Singapore -- Juxtaposing photos of cabinet minister Edwin Tong and Opposition leader Pritam Singh,  netizens could not resist contrasting...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore