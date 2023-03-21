Tyler Ten celebrates his 27th birthday in a meaningful way; says he looks forward to his birthday every year

Ten and his fans visited a residential area for the elderly who live alone and gave each and everyone of them basic necessities such as rice, coffee, biscuits, canned goods and toilet paper

SINGAPORE: Local artist Tyler Ten decided to spend his 27th birthday in a meaningful way with his fans. Together, they visited a residential area for the elderly who live alone and gave each and everyone of them basic necessities such as rice, coffee, biscuits, canned goods, toilet paper, and the like. These goodies were packed nicely in a red bag and were all ready to be delivered to those in need.

In an Instagram post made by The Celebrity Agency, they shared snippets of Tyler’s birthday celebration.

“Spreading love and care for some elderly in the neighborhood to celebrate his birthday in advance with his fansclub in their own capacity! Looking forward to more!” the post caption stated.

The seniors could not hide their joy as they bonded with Tyler Ten. The artist mentioned that it meant a lot to him to share the love that he receives from his fans with other people, specifically to those in need.

“I look forward to doing this every year,” Tyler remarked.

To commemorate the event, he took a group photo with them and all his fans who supported the cause.

Many people also expressed how they appreciated Tyler Ten’s effort by commenting on The Celebrity Agency’s IG post.

An IG user stated: “so much love and seeing the happy faces of the seniors touches our heart.”

The official IG page of Tyler’s fansclub, @tylerten_officialfc, also commented: “Meaningful day with our idol on a Friday afternoon.”

One more IG user admitted: “that’s so sweet!”

