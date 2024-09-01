TWICE’s Jeongyeon recently opened up about her experiences during her hiatus from group activities, as reported by Allkpop.

On Aug 31, KST, she released episode 7 of her YouTube show, “The Inspector,” featuring TV personality Kangnam, titled “Got loads of Sanghwa’s things only when we visited Kangnam’s home to get his things?!”

Kangnam received Jeongyeon as a visitor. Kangnam stays with his speed skater wife, Lee Sang Hwa.

Book about her journey

During their conversation, Kangnam mentioned running a coffee shop, which surprised Jeongyeon, who then shared, “I used to work part-time at a café.”

Kangnam expressed admiration for her efforts, exclaiming, “For real? That’s great news! You really worked hard, balancing part-time jobs, school, and auditions all at once?”

After Jeongyeon gave her confirmation, Kangnam said, “Wow,” sounding impressed and advising her to publish a book about her experience.

Jeongyeon said, “During my break due to a panic attack, I worked as a barista at my friend’s coffee shop,” in response to whether she remembered making drinks.

Shocked, Kangnam said, “You didn’t just stay at home; you worked.” Jeongyeon also mentioned her job hours, which were 6 am to 4 pm. Kangnam jokingly calculated an hourly rate for a TWICE member, humorously suggesting it would bankrupt her friend.

Jeongyeon assured him that her friend kindly allowed her to work there, and Kangnam playfully regretted not opening his cafe earlier.

Active again

Jeongyeon initially suspended her activities in 2020 due to anxiety disorder, resumed in June 2021, but paused again after two months, causing concern among fans. Since Feb 2022, she has been active again, hosting her own web variety show, “The Inspector.”

In the YouTube video, some comments were left by netizens. One of them was, “Jeongyeon: All the past guest are man, when am I going to have a female guest? Jihyo: Fine! I’ll invite myself on your show!”

Another comment was, “Yoo Jeongyeon is there actually things you cant do?!? As if being an idol, mc, doing tennis and boxer is not enough, now we know that youre also a barista??? Hard working queen!!!”

Yet another one wrote, “I am so sad that jeongueon thought that she doesn’t match with this program ……she should know that people are watching this show becoz of JEONGYEON and jeongyeon alone …..TWICE WILL ALWAYS BE LEGENDARY ……JEONGYEON will always be the best”