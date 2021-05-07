TTSH surprises patients with messages from loved ones, PM Lee tells them: ‘Singapore is with you’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Tan Tock Seng Hospital has started a new initiative to cheer up patients in its wards.

It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. In the past week, we’ve received heartfelt messages… Posted by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Thursday, 6 May 2021

TTSH shared on Facebook that it has received many heartfelt messages written to staff and patients since the latest outbreak.

“This reminds us that there’s nothing we cannot overcome if we keep our chin up, stay strong and stand together,” the hospital said, adding that its staff’s “hearts are with the patients who have been staying here a little longer”.

The hospital encouraged its patients’ friends and families to write in.

“If you have a loved one or a friend warded here, we would like to help you surprise them with a favourite photo along with a message to cheer them up,” the hospital said in its Facebook post.

“Drop us a private message and we’ll print them in-house. Our ward nurses will deliver it for you. Together, let’s bring a smile to their faces,” the hospital shared on Thursday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong praised the move.

He said he is “glad many have come out in support of the TTSH staff”.

This includes businesses such as Stuff’d at Square 2, which is offering a free meal to those who present their TTSH pass.

PM Lee wrote, “For a year plus, all of us have been fighting Covid-19 in one way or another, and because we all worked together our situation has steadily improved. We cannot let setbacks divide us or wear us down, because if we lose our unity, the virus has won.”

“Don’t lose heart, TTSH. Singapore is with you! – LHL,” he added.

The hospital and its patients need all the encouragement following a Covid-19 outbreak there.

A Covid-19 cluster has developed at the hospital with a total of 40 linked cases as of Tuesday (May 4). It is currently the largest active cluster, and the first in a Singapore hospital.

