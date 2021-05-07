Home News PSP marks Mother's Day with story of Siti Ismail, mother of a...

PSP marks Mother’s Day with story of Siti Ismail, mother of a specially-abled child

'I felt like a jilted lover, but I persevered'

Photo: Facebook/ Progress Singapore Party Women's Wing

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s Women’s Wing is celebrating Mother’s Day with stories of mothers who went to extraordinary lengths to raise their families.

This Mother’s Day, Progress Singapore Party Women’s Wing honours the stories of mothers who go through leaps and bounds…

Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Friday, 7 May 2021

In a Facebook post on Friday (May 7), PSP shared the story of Ms Siti Ismail and her son. “We first suspected something was not right when Ayden did not speak even at the age of 3,” she said.

So when Ayden was diagnosed with autism, Ms Siti and her husband broke down and cried. “It was at the staircase landing of the hospital. Those who walked past thought someone in our family had died,” she remembered.

Children at the playground taunted Ayden when they saw that he was different; their parents looked embarrassed. Some preschools even refused to take in Ayden because of his condition.

- Advertisement -

“How would he grow up? Who would take care of him when we are no longer around?” These were the thoughts that haunted Ms Siti and her husband.

It took them some time to accept it, “but we had to, in order to help our son” she revealed. She continued talking to Ayden every day even when he did not respond.

“There were days I felt like a jilted lover. But I persevered,” she shared.

Finally, her efforts paid off when Ayden started spelling words that he saw on TV. He also became more open as his condition was normalised by his parents.

“He has a curious mind and loves research. Just the other day, he was telling me about acacia trees and how their bark is used for tanning,” Ms Siti proudly announced. Ayden, she added, is sometimes obsessed, playing computer games like Minecraft.

While his interests keep changing, that does not worry his mother, who sees in him all sorts of possibilities. She only wishes him to be happy and fulfilled in all that he does.

“My name is Siti Ismail and I am the proud mother of a specially-abled child,” she concludes.

Ayden is the son of Ms Siti Ismail and Mr Taufik Supan. Mr Taufik was part of the five-member PSP team that stood for election in the Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency in the 2020 general election.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Cap of 5 people for social gatherings and household visits; Lawrence Wong warns of possibility of another circuit breaker

Singapore -- Octets out, quintets in. Social gatherings will be limited to five people, no more groups of eight. New restrictions are coming into place from May 8 to May 30 to curb the Covid-19 spike in Singapore. The new restrictions will take...
View Post
COVID 19

MOH asks hospitals to delay non-urgent surgeries to conserve resources for Covid patients

Singapore— With Covid-19 cases rising, the Ministry of Health (MOH) asked hospitals on Monday (May 3) to delay non-urgent surgeries and give priority to the treatment of Covid patients. In a statement, MOH said it is "working closely with all public and...
View Post
Featured News

5 KTPH staff disciplined for ‘error’ that led to unnecessary treatment of breast cancer patients 

Singapore—Five staff members of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) have been disciplined for a laboratory incident that led to inaccurate test results and unnecessary treatment for some breast cancer patients. The staff members were disciplined for "not adequately performing their duties and...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent