Donald Trump allies are launching a full-scale assault on pop sensation Taylor Swift amid speculations about her potential endorsement for President Biden in the 2024 election.

Conspiracy theories have been circulating among conservatives in both traditional and social media, intensifying after The New York Times reported that the Biden campaign was actively seeking Swift’s endorsement.

Despite Trump’s usual outspoken nature, he has refrained from directly engaging in the controversy. However, reports from Rolling Stone suggest that Trump allies are gearing up for a “holy war” against Swift, particularly if she aligns herself with Democrats later this year.

Notable figures within the Republican camp, including former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, are fueling the fire by suggesting connections between Swift’s personal life and political maneuvers. Ramaswamy raised eyebrows on X, insinuating that the NFL might be rigging games for Swift’s partner from Kansas City.

The MAGA community, ranging from fringe figures like Laura Loomer to mainstream personalities like Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, has joined the chorus, with Pirro cautioning Swift against getting involved in politics.

However, strategists warn that such an attack on Swift could backfire on Trump, amplifying his existing challenges with women and young voters. Kaivan Shroff, press secretary for the Gen-Z progressive group Dream for America, notes that targeting Swift is not the way to win over the demographics Trump has been losing support from.

A ‘tsunami effect’

While Biden faces his challenges with young voters, Swift’s potential endorsement is viewed as a powerful influencer, given that Gen-Z adults and Millennials constitute over half of her fanbase, as revealed by a Pew Research breakdown. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk warns of a potential tsunami effect if Swift backs Biden, emphasizing the need for preparation within the Republican ranks.

The unfolding drama adds an unexpected political dimension to the intersection of music, culture, and electoral politics as the 2024 election looms closer.

