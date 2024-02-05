;
K-pop group Fifty Fifty holds Singapore auditions, attracting 120 participants

ByLydia Koh

February 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: Dressed in a cropped top, knee-high socks, and coloured contact lenses, Cassa Tan, a 14-year-old student from Anderson Secondary School, confidently showcased her talent at a preliminary audition aiming to be recruited for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty.

The audition, held at Kallang Place on Feb 3, attracted around 120 young women, The Straits Times reported. The group’s former quartet, famous for their 2023 viral hit “Cupid,” experienced departures due to contractual disputes, leaving Keena as the sole member and prompting plans for a quintet expansion.

Photo: Instagram/Fifty Fifty

Candidates from Southeast Asia

The audition required hopefuls aged 14 and above and residing in Southeast Asia to sing, rap, and dance within a one-minute timeframe.

Cassa, embodying the event’s youthful energy, not only sang but also performed the dance choreography of “Yes! OK!” from China’s idol production reality competition “Youth With You” Season 2 (2020).

If selected, Cassa will progress to the final audition in Thailand on Feb 17, competing with Southeast Asian candidates.

Judges, including David Yong from Evergreen Group Holdings, witnessed exceptional talent, with decisions on the final lineup expected by April. Evergreen, investing 10 billion won in Attrakt, an independent music label, aims to have the group release new music by June.

Showcasing talent internationally

Cassa’s mother, Yvone Lim, fully supports her daughter’s potential move to South Korea if selected, emphasizing Cassa’s passion for singing and performing since the age of 11.

Cassa remains determined to showcase her talent internationally, irrespective of the audition’s outcome.

Other participants, like Joye Cai, a 15-year-old student, and Natalie Sng, a 19-year-old university student, expressed their aspirations despite potential age-related concerns.

Influencer Christinna Kuan, a 26-year-old with nearly 800,000 Instagram followers, also embraced the opportunity, seeking a new experience beyond her fashion-related events.

Results from the Singapore audition will be disclosed on Feb 9, as Evergreen and Attrakt work on finalizing the group’s lineup and releasing new music.

Fifty Fifty

Fifty Fifty debuted in November 2022 under Attrakt.

The group achieved quick recognition with their EP “The Fifty” and singles “Tell Me” and “Lovin’ Me”. They made history with a single “Cupid” (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) in February 2023.

Fifty Fifty is the fastest K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart (within four months of debut). They are the first K-Pop girl group to reach the UK top 10.

