The main characters of “Queen of Divorce,” portrayed by Lee Ji-ah (from “The Penthouse”) and Kang Ki-young (known for “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”), were once formidable figures in the legal profession.

However, disillusioned by the thwarting of their efforts due to corporate greed and civic corruption, they have become vigilantes in the realm of divorce, operating beyond legal boundaries.

The drama’s outset showcases this transformation dramatically. Lee’s character, Kim Sa-ra, reminiscent of James Bond, infiltrates a house to rescue a young boy from a husband armed with a shotgun.

The man, the boy’s father, resorts to kidnapping in an attempt to manipulate his wife during their divorce proceedings.

Lee, previously seen in “Pandora: Beneath the Paradise,” has embraced a role that can be described as a “melodrama action queen.”

While South Korea has shown interest in American superheroes, locally produced vigilante dramas like “Moving” and “Vigilante” have gained traction. “Queen of Divorce” follows this trend, featuring legal professionals taking on corrupt family-run corporations.

Vigilante action

This show, however, takes the thrill of vigilante action and seamlessly integrates it into prime-time melodrama. In the initial episodes, Sa-ra emerges as a champion for single mothers who face unfair treatment, drawing from her personal experiences.

The narrative unfolds by revisiting events two years prior, revealing Sa-ra’s journey from being a divorce lawyer at the powerful Chayul Law Firm, owned by her oppressive in-laws, to becoming a divorce justice advocate. Her husband, Noh Yul-seong, and domineering mother-in-law, Cha Hui-won, contribute to her hardships.

Seeking justice

As Sa-ra takes on a significant case involving domestic abuse, promises are broken, and she discovers the family’s deceitful plan to divorce her secretly. The story progresses with Sa-ra’s imprisonment, loss of custody, and her determination to seek justice through physical training.

Meanwhile, Kang’s character, Dong Ki-jun, a former prosecutor, intersects with Sa-ra’s path, forming the foundation for their collaboration at Solution Divorce Services.

Connection between cases

The series establishes a familiar structure as Solution Divorce Services deals with various cases involving clients abandoned by official channels, particularly women.

The overarching plot suggests a connection between these cases and the powerful Chayul Group, creating anticipation for Sa-ra’s personal resolution.

However, the show’s appeal may hinge on viewers’ tolerance for melodramatic elements and its juxtaposition of progressive female empowerment themes with some conservative aspects, exemplified by homophobia in the opening episode.