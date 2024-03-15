Home News

Trip.com reports 60% hike in China-Singapore bookings in Feb

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Leading online travel agency, Trip.com, has unveiled staggering statistics reflecting a robust resurgence in travel between China and Singapore.

The company reported a remarkable 60% month-on-month surge in bookings from China to Singapore in February, marking a substantial 459% year-on-year increase.

Trip.com’s data also revealed an encouraging trend in expenditure per booking, with a notable 38% month-on-month growth observed in February, compared to 30% in January.

This upward trajectory in expenditure further underscores the increasing willingness among Chinese tourists to invest in their Singapore travel experiences.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the influx of visitors from China to Singapore witnessed an astounding 825.9% year-on-year surge in February 2024.

The total number of visitors from China exceeded 326,000 during the month, highlighting a substantial rebound in tourism activity. However, the average length of stay experienced a significant decline of 55.9% year-on-year, standing at 4.22 days.

Commenting on these trends, Edmund Ong, General Manager of Trip.com Singapore, expressed optimism about the future of Singapore’s tourism sector.

See also  Surbana Jurong Group appoints Chaly Mah as its new chairman

Mr Ong noted, “This is a good indication of increased interest from Chinese travelers in visiting Singapore following the implementation of mutual visa-free travel, and also shows that they are willing to spend more to do so. These are good signs for Singapore tourism as not only are visitor numbers going up, the average expenditure per traveler is also rising.”

Mr Ong’s remarks echo the sentiments of industry experts who anticipate a gradual recovery in Singapore’s tourism sector.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, the surge in bookings and expenditure from China reflects a resilient demand for travel experiences in Singapore.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

“Crowds are becoming unbearable!” — Singapore’s population rises to 6.04M, fueling worries over HDB prices and living costs

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

MOM: Workplace discrimination rates have declined significantly since 2018

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singapore man forced to queue 3 hours in Johor Bahru due to Vehicle Entry Permit tag inquiries

September 25, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business & Economy

Johor businesses fear suffering losses from losing Singapore customers if Vehicle Entry Permit issues cannot be resolved

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

“Crowds are becoming unbearable!” — Singapore’s population rises to 6.04M, fueling worries over HDB prices and living costs

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Samsung Hub office unit sells for $14.8 million

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Singapore ranked among the top talent networks around the world

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.