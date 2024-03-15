SINGAPORE: Leading online travel agency, Trip.com, has unveiled staggering statistics reflecting a robust resurgence in travel between China and Singapore.

The company reported a remarkable 60% month-on-month surge in bookings from China to Singapore in February, marking a substantial 459% year-on-year increase.

Trip.com’s data also revealed an encouraging trend in expenditure per booking, with a notable 38% month-on-month growth observed in February, compared to 30% in January.

This upward trajectory in expenditure further underscores the increasing willingness among Chinese tourists to invest in their Singapore travel experiences.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the influx of visitors from China to Singapore witnessed an astounding 825.9% year-on-year surge in February 2024.

The total number of visitors from China exceeded 326,000 during the month, highlighting a substantial rebound in tourism activity. However, the average length of stay experienced a significant decline of 55.9% year-on-year, standing at 4.22 days.

Commenting on these trends, Edmund Ong, General Manager of Trip.com Singapore, expressed optimism about the future of Singapore’s tourism sector.

Mr Ong noted, “This is a good indication of increased interest from Chinese travelers in visiting Singapore following the implementation of mutual visa-free travel, and also shows that they are willing to spend more to do so. These are good signs for Singapore tourism as not only are visitor numbers going up, the average expenditure per traveler is also rising.”

Mr Ong’s remarks echo the sentiments of industry experts who anticipate a gradual recovery in Singapore’s tourism sector.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, the surge in bookings and expenditure from China reflects a resilient demand for travel experiences in Singapore.