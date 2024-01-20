SINGAPORE: A traffic accident near Woodlands Checkpoint last night (19 Jan) intensified congestion along the land checkpoints as one of the four lanes were closed momentarily.

The accident took place at 10.51pm near the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) 10B exit in front of Woodlands Checkpoint, according to a Facebook post by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The ICA swiftly provided updates on the developing situation. At 10:59 PM, the authority confirmed that the accident scene had been successfully cleared, and all four lanes were reopened to traffic. The prompt response by authorities ensured minimal disruption for travelers passing through the checkpoint.

The details surrounding the nature of the accident, including the number of vehicles involved and any injuries sustained, were not immediately disclosed in the initial posts. However, the ICA’s timely communication on social media played a crucial role in keeping the public informed about the status of the situation.

Commuters are advised to stay updated on traffic conditions through official channels and exercise caution while traveling through the busy checkpoints.