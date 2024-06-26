SINGAPORE: A tiny SIA ‘stewardess’ has been winning over everyone online with her adorable charm.

On Monday (June 24), Janise Chevrier-Lee brought joy to members of the ‘Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer/PPS Club Frequent Flyers’ Facebook group by sharing adorable photos of her daughter dressed in the iconic Singapore Airlines sarong kebaya uniform.

Accompanying the pictures was a humorous caption from Ms Chevrier-Lee, detailing how her daughter indulged in cheeky snack breaks aboard SQ888 in her role as a stewardess.

She playfully remarked, “Served by this stewardess who was famished and kept eating chips while attending to passengers! Tsk tsk!”

Adding to the moment’s authenticity, her daughter proudly displayed her Junior Cabin Crew badge with the name “Heloise Chevrier” engraved on it.

One particularly charming photo captured Heloise in character, confidently posing with a tray of snacks as if tending to in-flight passengers.

This fun experience is part of the Junior Cabin Crew program offered by Singapore Airlines—a chance for young enthusiasts to wear and take home the stylish SIA sarong kebaya uniform, learn valuable customer service skills, and role-play as a flight attendant.

The post has since garnered 466 likes. In the comments section, many netizens expressed how much they adored little Heloise and her charming role as a stewardess.

One netizen gushed, “She’s so adorable!”

Another netizen added, “I like this type of crew. Enjoying her work. Eat and serve at the same time. No stress and no need to give her meal breaks.”

A third netizen remarked, “Aww what a charming little stewardess🥰💕 She will brighten up any flight”

In related news, Singapore Airlines’ latest addition to their teddy bears lineup also went viral on social media recently.

Beary is rocking a brand-new look in its latest makeover with a stylish batik outfit.

The male version is sporting a cool cap and a trendy blue shirt with a charming batik design. Meanwhile, the female version looks lovely with a bow and a beautiful blue dress adorned with the same captivating pattern.

Read more: “So cute!” – New SQ Batik Beary toys go viral online