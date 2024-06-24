SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has just released a super cute addition to their teddy bears lineup, and their passengers are absolutely loving it. Images of this charming bear are now circulating widely on social media, rapidly gaining popularity and causing a stir among netizens.

The beloved Singapore Airlines Bear, known as Beary, has had quite the wardrobe change over the years. It has been spotted in various outfits, including a chef outfit, pyjamas outfit, Disney100-themed outfit, and different-colored overalls.

In its latest makeover, Beary is rocking a brand-new look with a stylish batik outfit. The male version is sporting a cool cap and a trendy blue shirt with a charming batik design. Meanwhile, the female version looks lovely with a bow and a beautiful blue dress adorned with the same captivating pattern.

If available, passengers traveling in Suites, First Class, and Business Class have the option to request Beary during their journeys.

Netizens rave over Beary’s new look

Sharing on the ‘Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer/PPS Club Frequent Flyers’ Facebook group, one netizen named Kevin Cheng posted photos of the toy. His caption expressed his delight, saying, “SQ has introduced a new Singapore Batik Beary. A good collection for my niece who is 3.”

Mr Cheng also shared his view on the Bear collection. In the past, some netizens have asserted that the collection is exclusively intended for children, so adults should not get them under any circumstances. They even said that adults who asks for a beary “should seek help.”

Mr Cheng said, “There are definitely mixed reviews on passengers asking for these Beary collection. I feel that if no kids are harmed and that it helps brighten up another kid’s day, there is no harm in asking for it.

“Treat it as a novelty and bring smiles to a little kid at home or close to you. I know my nieces will be hugging this pair to bed, and that brings joy to my heart.”

Facebook user Alfred Soh has also hopped onto social media to share pictures of the bear, commenting, “Nice batik design on the new SQ bears..”

Another netizen, Mabel Han, also shared a photo of her own Beary toy in the same Facebook group.

In the comments sections of the posts, many netizens expressed their excitement over the prospect of getting the bears for their little loved ones. They also admired the bear’s blue attire, describing it as “pretty” and “nice.”

One netizen remarked, “So cuteeeeee!”

Another netizen said, “I never knew you could ask for these in business class, I definitely would have asked for my niece!”

A third commented, “So fast…I haven’t get the Disney one yet.”

Interestingly, the stuffed bear even made its way onto Carousell for sale, listed at S$32. However, some cautious netizens warned against purchasing it from certain sellers, expressing concerns about potential counterfeit products.

Read also: Singapore Airlines adds 175 new food menu items plus amenity kits for premium economy class