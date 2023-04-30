‘To me, he is always going to be someone who targets minors,’ victim of Dee Kosh speaks up

SINGAPORE: Darryl Ian Koshy, more popularly known as Dee Kosh, has been out of jail for some weeks now and sought to tell his side of the story in a 51-minute long video uploaded online.

However, to one of his victims, “he is always going to be someone who targets minors.”

Moreover, the young man, who is now 20 but was only 17 when Koshy victimised him, told Coconuts that Koshy never apologised to him, contrary to what the YouTuber said in his video.

Koshy, 34, entered a guilty plea in May 2022 to one charge of offering cash to a minor for sexual services and to another charge under the Children and Young Persons Act for the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person.

He served seven months in jail for those offences.

But it seems that after getting out, he is now endeavoring to clean up his image.

“It’s a horrible, horrible, terrible thing to be labelled as a paedophile without being able to tell your story. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s something I will have to live with for the rest of my life. Google my name and that’s the first thing that comes out,” he said in his video, which was posted on Rumble on Apr 13.

He then went on to deny this, and said that the psychiatrist that attended him said he showed no signs of paedophilic disorder, and added that the risk that Koshy will reoffend is very low.

Moreover, he claims that he feels he’s paid his “penance to society.”

“I’ve done my time. I’ve paid the price more than what an average person would have to pay the price for,” he reasoned, saying that his ordeal began in 2020, when the accusations against him first surfaced.

The former YouTuber also said in his video that he has apologised to his victims.

However, one of the young men (there are at least four, all of whom were all in their teens at the time) who filed police reports against Koshy told Coconuts a different story, saying he hasn’t received an apology.

He added that the reason he came forward is to hold Koshy accountable for his misdeeds, saying also that to him, the former YouTuber will always be a predator.

“All I cared about was that the truth eventually prevailed so besides that I have nothing and no opinions on him. But to me, he is always going to be someone who targets minors and that will never be all right,” the young man is quoted as saying.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg