Viral video of robot making coffee at kopitiam stuns netizens

SINGAPORE: A viral video of a robotic arm preparing coffee in a hawker centre drinks stall has stunned some netizens and sparked heated debate online on the pros and cons of robots in kopitiams.

The video was taken by Facebook user Josie Seetoh at the One Punggol Hawker Center and posted online yesterday (28 Feb) by Facebook user Ks Toh. Ms Seetoh bought coffee from the drinks stall when she noticed that a coffee-making robot was being used to prepare the drink.

The robot was seen to be making coffee in a fully automated manner, but things went awry when it accidentally spilled hot coffee on the table. However, the robot continued to function, completing the coffee-making process despite the mishap. The owner of the stall remained unfazed and took pictures of the incident while the robot continued to operate.

Netizens responding to the video are divided on whether robots have a place doing such jobs in kopitiams. While some have praised robots for reducing dependence on manpower, others have expressed concerns about the quality of coffee made by robots compared to that made by skilled human baristas.

Some netizens noted that robots may lack the sensors required to make coffee properly, while others have suggested that robots may be slower than human baristas. Mr Toh himself said:

“The critical difference between a human being and a robot is that when a human makes a mistake, he can correct it immediately while a robot may not, and may continue the mistake and make it worse.”

Despite the concerns raised, a number of hawker stall owners have welcomed the use of robots in their businesses, noting that they can help to save time and reduce costs. However, they have also acknowledged the importance of human expertise in the preparation of certain dishes.

The use of robots in hawker centers is not new, and their presence is expected to increase in the coming years as Singapore seeks to boost productivity in the food and beverage industry. While there may be challenges associated with the use of robots in kopitiams, stakeholders are optimistic that these can be addressed through technological innovation and collaboration between industry players.

