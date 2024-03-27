SINGAPORE: A man who habitually posts “brutally honest reviews” got more than he bargained for upon being served a cease and desist legal order letter after posting about a stall found at Kampung Glam Ramadan Bazaar.

The TikTok user posted screenshots of the legal letter on his account on Monday (March 25). The stall now demands a public apology over the review and a letter of apology to the stall.

The letter from Abdul Rahman Law Corporation said that the TikTok user had made “a defamatory and false statement” about Frank on Wheels, the stall that had been reviewed earlier this month.

“The pursuit of complete transparency can be hindered by the potential for negative repercussions from those with wealth and influence. This is why influencers cannot be brutally honest,” the TikTok user wrote.

Furthermore, it said that the stall’s reputation had been affected after the TikTok user claimed that Frank on Wheels was “overcharging their customers and engaging in suspicious business practices.”

The letter from the law firm also said that TikToker’s posts “incited hatred and made viral hate comments.”

The cease and desist letter said that if the public apology and letter of apology are not issued within 14 days of the TikTok user receiving the letter, further legal action may be taken against him.

He ended the post by saying he would seek legal advice if sued.

The TikToker begins with a purchase of “Singapore’s only smoky fries,” which “everyone” has been posting about.

Having bought the Cheesy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon, the TikTok user expressed disappointment with the fries, especially since he had paid S$11.90 for a serving.

“Please don’t bother wasting your money,” he says.

The original review may be found at the beginning of the video below:

While some commenters agreed that the fries were “basic,” some defended their high price, saying that the stall holders had high rental fees to pay.

And on TikTok, where he shared the legal letter, Frank on Wheels had its own defenders, saying that the fries were actually good.

One commenter noted that there is a better way to handle criticism: “If they said ‘thank you for your feedback. We will strive to do better’ ALL THIS WOULDVE BEEN ENDED.”

Many others expressed surprise that a food stall would go to such lengths due to what was, after all, only one person’s opinion. /TISG

