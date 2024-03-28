Featured News Home News

Majority of Singapore workers open to rejoining ex-employers

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: The latest Salary Survey Guide by Robert Walters has revealed that a substantial 75% of professionals in Singapore are open to returning to their former workplaces, driven by aspirations for career growth and the allure of higher salaries.

The survey, which delved into the dynamics of the employment landscape in Singapore, found that nearly half of the employers, accounting for 46%, are contemplating rehiring individuals who once contributed to their organizations.

To attract former staff, these companies are enhancing their workforce’s career progression opportunities and remuneration packages.

Career advancement emerged as the predominant motivation among respondents opting to return to their former employers, with an overwhelming 79% expressing a desire for new roles within the next 12 months.

Interestingly, the survey also illuminated the phenomenon of counteroffers, revealing that 43% of employees are open to considering counteroffers even after committing to a new job opportunity elsewhere.

Among those swayed by counteroffers, 52% said they intend to remain at the company for 2-3 years.

See also  "How do you deal with an emotional boss?" — Employee asks after being blamed for mistakes not his fault

Despite the advent of automation and the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors, a significant proportion of employees appear relatively unperturbed by the potential ramifications of their roles.

While 45% of respondents acknowledged the increasing prevalence of AI-driven initiatives aimed at automating routine tasks, the majority, 61%, remain unconcerned or uncertain about the impact of such technological advancements on their professional trajectories.

