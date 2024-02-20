SINGAPORE: An online user looking for a side hustle asked Singaporeans for ideas of odd jobs that pay well. Many took to the comments to share some ideas.

“Just finished exams and I’m currently looking for a part-time job that pays well,” an online user wrote in an open forum on Monday (Feb 19). (I) have done conventional part-time jobs in the past such as being a server etc. But now I’m wondering if there are any odd/unconventional jobs that people wouldn’t normally do/want to do in Singapore, yet the pay is surprisingly good.”

Many online users responded to the post, with many sharing various odd jobs they have experience in and how much they would earn doing it.

“I’m a poly student this year freelancing as a caregiver and my pay is about $17-$22/hr…didn’t know that the pay was this high as I mainly wanted a testimonial so I applied.”

“I used to knock on people’s doors and conduct (really long) surveys but got like $10+ per survey conducted,” said another. “It was kinda tough as companies usually offer vouchers for long surveys like these but mine did not.

“But if you’re good at it, convince people to spend like 10 minutes talking to you, it’s pretty high returns for a short amount of time spent. Questions are typically related to demographics and satisfaction with government policies and all that (but the company is a private company).”

Still, another shared how they were able to make over S$120 in an hour.

“I used to help a family friend of a friend pack book orders (for school term) and deliver them directly to the students,” said one.

“IIRC for each order I earned $10-15. However, this job is seasonal and I got it through word of mouth… Planning of route is entirely up to you too so you could end up with a high $/hr. I managed to bag $120 in 6 hrs time.”

Other online users left rather creative suggestions. “Do you like to assemble furniture?” asked one. “People are willing to pay $60-$150 to assemble furniture from maybe TaoBao or IKEA. That is before fixed charge of $50 for taking the job.”

“Basketball referee. S$35/ game,” wrote another. You need to get certified though. As well as football refs. S$90/game.”

