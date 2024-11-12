SINGAPORE: Yet another netizen has taken to social media with a complaint over the display screen of her Samsung phone, which she says has many lines running from top to bottom.

The post by Facebook user Lee Anna, who wrote on the Complaint Singapore group page on Nov 8, was filled with crying emojis showing how upset she is over the situation.

Despite the problem with the display, Ms Lee wrote that she is still using the phone since she can’t afford to buy a new unit.

She added, however, that she had thought this “this reputable brand hp” would last her a few years.

The poor state of the display of her phone, a Galaxy Z Flip 3, causes her to read very slowly and even guess what’s written on her phone, since many lines block the words.

Ms Lee wrote that her problems with the phone started last year, and since she recently saw that others have been posting about the problem, she also decided to share her phone’s state with everyone.

“First is green line, then purple line, then many lines, then few days like this,” she added, also writing that she had no idea whether even more lines would appear on the display.

“Every day, I feel like looking at the SMRT Map (green and purple line),” she added.

Responding to replies to her post was nearly impossible if her sister had not let her borrow her phone so Ms Lee could do so.

In the comments to her post, one Facebook user shared a photo of a phone screen with a similar issue.

Another joked, “What version of Netflix are you using?”

Singaporeans began to report about the same problem early last year, posting photos of their phone screens marked with a green vertical line.

Judging from the number of videos and online articles about Samsung’s “green line after updating problem,” many people in different countries have had the same experience.

Some people have been able to have Samsung fix the issue free of charge or for a reasonable fee, but others have said that they’ve been told they would need to pay at least S$300 for repairs or replacements.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Lee and Samsung for further updates or comments.

Through the Messenger app, a customer service representative remarked, “I see it’s the Green line issue,” and directed an inquiry to its live chat page here.

“Again, we’re sorry, but the Green line issue is supported by our service team. Please do coordinate with them as we have limited access on our end,” they added. /TISG

