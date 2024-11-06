SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to post a photo of her mobile phone, showing eight green lines on the screen running from the top to the bottom.

“My Poor Little Samsung… from one line increase to so many line(s),” wrote Jacelyn Ong on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Unfortunately, Ms Ong’s problem is not uncommon.

Many people from different countries started posting about the issue early last year, saying they started seeing a green vertical line emerge on their screens after a software update.

However, the post author did not mention that a software update did the same to her phone.

There are several pages on the community section of Samsung’s website where phone users discuss and complain about the issue.

A quick search online shows a number of quick fixes for the issue, although each Samsung phone user should recognize that DIY solutions come with their risks.

While some people reported that the tech giant repaired the issue or replaced faulty parts at little or no cost, others have said that Samsung failed to do so.

The average repair cost quoted by service centres is more than S$300.

One commenter on Ms Ong’s post offered this piece of advice. “Stop buying Samsung phones,” he wrote.

Another had a more sarcastic take, writing, “I think it’s normal. Part of Samsung package. If you don’t have green lines, it should be fake Samsung.”

Others said they did not understand why the tech giant wouldn’t fix the issue for free, given that many people have reported the problem with green lines after a software update.

Interestingly, some commenters had a similar problem as Ms Ong, saying they initially only had one line on their phone but now have multiple green lines.

A few commenters noted that Oppo phones have the same problem after updating software.

Others wrote that the green line appeared on their phone screens even without updating.

Green lines can appear on the screen of a mobile phone for several reasons, including loose or damaged display connections, water damage, overheating, or damage from dropping the unit.

Some users from different parts of the world have said that the green lines can appear out of the blue while they’re in the middle of using their phones.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Ong for further updates or comments. /TISG

