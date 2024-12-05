SINGAPORE: While most residents are stuck tolerating noisy neighbors from hell, this one man is dealing with a much more bizarre, yet equally irritating issue: a neighbour who can’t seem to stop leaving random items on his motorcycle.

On Wednesday (Dec 4), the man took to r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, to vent about his strange predicament. In his post, he said that for the past few months, someone has been leaving all kinds of junk on his bike, regardless of whether or not he has a top box attached.

“Sometimes it’s empty scotch tape rolls and sometimes it’s pork floss containers??? Anyway I have no idea who this person is or why they’re choosing me specifically but it’s so annoying,” he said.

Hoping to throw off the mysterious person, he moved his bike to the other side of the car park. However, even then, random items continued to appear on his motorcycle.

The situation took an even stranger turn when the man noted that his mother had been experiencing similar odd occurrences, with random things being left in their mailbox—ranging from a pack of ang paos to a rice cooker scoop.

“I don’t know what to do lol this person really got nothing better to do,” he said. “What should I do?”

“This might be annoying, but it is certainly hilarious.”

In the discussion thread, fellow Redditors weighed in with a mix of sympathy, advice, and humour.

Some suggested that the man install a camera to catch the culprit in the act, while others joked that perhaps he was being pranked by one of his exes, trying to get back at him with a weird, ongoing “gift” of random items.

One Redditor said, “Maybe it’s your ex?”

Another commented, “This might be annoying, but it is certainly hilarious. I don’t think there is much you can do beyond trying to laugh at the absurdity and trying to engage with them maybe place something weird on it first. See how they react.”

A third Redditor advised, “If the parking lot is visible from your house consider aiming a camera at it for some peace of mind? It will need some investment obviously, but I think it’s worth for some peace of mind.

“Can always approach police with evidence after. Sounds like public nuisance but honestly, something for community policing to handle and not a legal matter. Just my 2 cents.”

In other news, a woman shared on social media that her grandmother’s room became “dangerously slippery” because of the downstairs neighbour’s air conditioner.

Posting on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the woman explained that her 88-year-old grandmother lives in an old HDB flat, and the unit downstairs has had various tenants over the years.

However, this year, the new tenants have been turning their air conditioner so low that it gets very cold and condensation forms on the floor of her grandmother’s room, making it dangerously slippery. She pointed out that this issue had never occurred before in the decades her grandmother lived there.

Read more: Woman worried after 88 yo grandma’s room becomes ‘dangerously slippery’ due to downstairs neighbour’s aircon

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)