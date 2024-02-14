;
“This is poor man’s food at rich man’s price” — Diner upset about paying S$10 for Changi meal

February 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: Prices, prices, prices. An unhappy customer took to social media to share his dissatisfaction over paying S$10 for a meal at Changi airport.

“I want to complain,” wrote online user Fsrmer Chan in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday (Feb 14). “(I) was at Changi Airport T1 worker’s canteen, ordered, Tao Geh, Salted Vegetable, Tao Kee and a piece of steamed pork with a bowl of porridge. It cost me SGD10,” the customer added and included a sad face emoji.

“This is a poor man’s food at a rich man’s price,” he said. “These hawkers are getting really ridiculous. For anyone who is going there to eat, beware of these ‘sharks’.”

However, in a turn of events, Singaporeans clapped back and called him out for his complaint, saying that the price was reasonable, especially considering the location of the food establishment.

“Complaining about airport prices?” wrote one. “Eat at home before you head to the airport. (Or) better yet, open your own restaurant and let’s see how you manage to pay airport fees!”

“Wow very cheap already,” said another. “It may cost as high as $22.00 at some atas food court.”

Still, a third commented, “Canteen $10. If you go to a public eating stall (it) could be around $12-$15 without drinks. So which one do you prefer?”

Others pointed out that to be in an airport, one must have enough money to pay for a flight in the first place. Given this, they found the complaint rather ironic. “(If) you can go to Changi Airport, it means you can afford to fly (by) aeroplane,” said one.

“There are people who cannot afford bus rides. Stop complaining.”

“Can go (to the) airport…cannot afford $10,” another pointed out.

Still, one urged the customer to be aware of where he decides to order food next time, saying, “See the location first before eating or (complaining).”

Since Jan 1, 2024, social media has been quite abuzz with complaints about high prices, shrinkflation, and the Goods and Services Tax, which has risen from eight per cent to nine per cent at the beginning of the year.

For instance, an online user recently shared their dissatisfaction over having to pay S$198 for a seafood meal that was underwhelming.

