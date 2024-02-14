SINGAPORE: Singapore has secured the eighth spot as the most searched international destination for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, according to travel platform Agoda. The city-state finds itself behind other major Asian contenders.

Data from Agoda reveals that Asian cities dominate the top ten most searched destinations for couples on Feb 14, with eight cosmopolitan hubs making the list. Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, emphasized, “The diversity in this year’s top searched destinations highlights the broad spectrum of experiences couples are seeking.”

Singapore, though trailing Phuket, Thailand, in the seventh position, managed to outshine Fukuoka, Japan (9th), and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (10th).

Bangkok claimed the top spot as the most sought-after international destination for Valentine’s Day, with Tokyo and Osaka following closely in second and third place, respectively. Seoul secured the fourth spot, Hong Kong the fifth, and Bali the sixth.

Agoda pointed out that this year’s list underscores the interest in “exploring dynamic urban environments” while maintaining the timeless allure of tropical destinations, as evident by the inclusion of Bali.

“This trend suggests that quality time can come in many forms, with couples looking for a mix of adventure, culture, relaxation, and culinary delights,” Agoda said.

As the travel industry adapts to changing preferences, the data reflects the evolving desires of couples, showcasing a blend of adventurous exploration, cultural experiences, moments of relaxation, and the indulgence of culinary delights.