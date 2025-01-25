“Needed to take care of him”

She continued, “He hugged me right away and ate like he hadn’t eaten in days, only to throw it all up. It broke my heart. I decided I needed to take care of him.”

Jaejoong later revealed, “I didn’t know I was adopted until after my debut. But it doesn’t matter to me. What’s important is my family and the time we share now.”

Hearing his sisters recount those early days was deeply meaningful for Jaejoong. “No matter how close we are as siblings, it’s not something we’ve casually talked about. Today was the first time I’ve ever heard their stories of when I first came home. It’s a memory they shared with me for the first time, and it means so much.”

“Family transcends blood relations”

Jaejoong also reflected on societal views of adoption. “Thirty years ago, adoption might have been a taboo topic, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore. By sharing my story on Fun-Staurant, I hope people see that love within a family transcends blood relations.”

Kim Jae Joong is a multi-talented South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and director.

He is best known for his work as a member of the K-pop group JYJ and as one of the original members of the popular boy band TVXQ.