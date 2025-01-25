Celebrity

The sisters of Kim Jaejoong spoke candidly about the first time their adopted brother returned home

ByLydia Koh

January 25, 2025

KOREA: According to Allkpop, on the Jan 24 episode of KBS2’s Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, Kim Jaejoong had an emotional conversation with his older sisters about his adoption.

While enjoying a homemade meal, the siblings reminisced about Jaejoong’s frailty as a child. His fourth sister shared her memories of the day 3-year-old Jaejoong joined their family. “I was in 6th grade when I came home from school to find a little boy in the yard. I asked my mom who he was, and she replied, ‘Doesn’t he look like you? He’s your brother.’”

“Needed to take care of him”

She continued, “He hugged me right away and ate like he hadn’t eaten in days, only to throw it all up. It broke my heart. I decided I needed to take care of him.”

Jaejoong later revealed, “I didn’t know I was adopted until after my debut. But it doesn’t matter to me. What’s important is my family and the time we share now.”

Hearing his sisters recount those early days was deeply meaningful for Jaejoong. “No matter how close we are as siblings, it’s not something we’ve casually talked about. Today was the first time I’ve ever heard their stories of when I first came home. It’s a memory they shared with me for the first time, and it means so much.”

“Family transcends blood relations”

Jaejoong also reflected on societal views of adoption. “Thirty years ago, adoption might have been a taboo topic, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore. By sharing my story on Fun-Staurant, I hope people see that love within a family transcends blood relations.”

Kim Jae Joong is a multi-talented South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and director.

He is best known for his work as a member of the K-pop group JYJ and as one of the original members of the popular boy band TVXQ.

