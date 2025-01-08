Celebrity

“The Seasons – Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow” features Song Joong Ki

ByLydia Koh

January 8, 2025

KOREA: According to Allkpop, Song Joong Ki is gearing up for an appearance on KBS2’s variety show The Seasons – Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow as part of his promotions for the film Bogotá: City of the Lost. On Jan 7, he recorded the episode at the KBS studio in Yeouido, Seoul.

The actor has been actively involved in promoting his latest project, making notable appearances on platforms like the YouTube show Salon Drip 2, JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, and engaging in various media interviews to build excitement for the film.

Photo: Instagram/Song Joong Ki

Fans looking forward

Fans are especially looking forward to his upcoming The Seasons episode, which has featured other acclaimed actors like Lee Jae Wook, Lee Dong Hwi, and Park Jung Min.

Many are curious about the possibility of Song Joong Ki performing a song during the show, set to air on Jan 17.

Bogotá: City of the Lost narrates the story of Guk Hee, played by Song Joong Ki, who relocates to Bogotá, Colombia, after the IMF crisis, seeking a fresh start.

See also  Song Joong Ki feels no need to be jealous or compare himself to others

In his pursuit of survival, Guk Hee crosses paths with key figures in the local Korean community, such as Soo Young (Lee Hee Joon) and Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae Hyo). The film, which premiered on Dec 31, has captured attention for its gripping narrative.

Poignant and compelling journey

Song Joong Ki portrays Guk Hee across three stages of his life: as a 19-year-old navigating a foreign land, a young adult battling in the Bogotá smuggling market, and finally, a charismatic leader in his 30s.

This transformation forms the heart of the film, delivering a deeply emotional and immersive character arc that resonates with viewers. The film’s exploration of Guk Hee’s evolution offers a poignant and compelling journey.

Song Joong Ki is a renowned South Korean actor who has captivated audiences worldwide with his exceptional talent and charming personality. Born on Sept 19, 1985, in Daejeon, South Korea, his journey to stardom began with impressive academic achievements.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Park Seo Joon’s new rom-com drama confirmed

January 6, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lee Young Ji donates over $13K to help Jeju Air Disaster victims’ families

January 4, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

The director of ‘Squid Game 2’ commends T.O.P. for his acting, stating that ‘it took a lot of courage’

January 2, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

Father sparks outrage after using AI to do his son’s homework, igniting debate on education ethics

January 8, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

JS-SEZ agreement seen drawing in regional firms says OCBC

January 8, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore faces crisis as worker burnout soars

January 8, 2025 Gemma Iso
Malaysia

“Financing will remain crucial part of expansion within Malaysia,” says Fitch Solutions as Johor set to lead Msia’s digital infrastructure expansion

January 8, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.