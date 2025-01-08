KOREA: According to Allkpop, Song Joong Ki is gearing up for an appearance on KBS2’s variety show The Seasons – Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow as part of his promotions for the film Bogotá: City of the Lost. On Jan 7, he recorded the episode at the KBS studio in Yeouido, Seoul.

The actor has been actively involved in promoting his latest project, making notable appearances on platforms like the YouTube show Salon Drip 2, JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, and engaging in various media interviews to build excitement for the film.

Fans are especially looking forward to his upcoming The Seasons episode, which has featured other acclaimed actors like Lee Jae Wook, Lee Dong Hwi, and Park Jung Min.

Many are curious about the possibility of Song Joong Ki performing a song during the show, set to air on Jan 17.

Bogotá: City of the Lost narrates the story of Guk Hee, played by Song Joong Ki, who relocates to Bogotá, Colombia, after the IMF crisis, seeking a fresh start.

In his pursuit of survival, Guk Hee crosses paths with key figures in the local Korean community, such as Soo Young (Lee Hee Joon) and Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae Hyo). The film, which premiered on Dec 31, has captured attention for its gripping narrative.

Song Joong Ki portrays Guk Hee across three stages of his life: as a 19-year-old navigating a foreign land, a young adult battling in the Bogotá smuggling market, and finally, a charismatic leader in his 30s.

This transformation forms the heart of the film, delivering a deeply emotional and immersive character arc that resonates with viewers. The film’s exploration of Guk Hee’s evolution offers a poignant and compelling journey.

Song Joong Ki is a renowned South Korean actor who has captivated audiences worldwide with his exceptional talent and charming personality. Born on Sept 19, 1985, in Daejeon, South Korea, his journey to stardom began with impressive academic achievements.