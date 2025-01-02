KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, writer-director Hwang Dong Hyuk of Squid Game 2 recently spoke about casting T.O.P (Choi Seung Hyun) in an interview with People magazine published on Dec 28. The conversation addressed T.O.P’s controversial past and his return to acting.

Director Hwang acknowledged the challenges surrounding the casting, noting, “Choi Seung Hyun faced a marijuana controversy nine years ago, which prevented him from participating in Korean projects. Squid Game 2 marks his comeback after a lengthy hiatus.” He revealed that T.O.P plays a rapper and drug user in the series, a role that mirrors some aspects of his personal struggles. Hwang praised T.O.P’s courage, saying, “It must have taken immense bravery to portray a character with such parallels to his past.”

Impressed by his acting

Despite T.O.P’s extended break from acting, Hwang commended his performance, stating, “As a director, I was impressed by his acting and satisfied with his portrayal of the character.”

T.O.P’s legal troubles began in 2017 when he received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for marijuana use. Following this, he left BIGBANG and announced his withdrawal from the entertainment industry. However, his unexpected return through Squid Game 2 sparked heated debate.

Standing by the decision

The public reaction to T.O.P’s casting was overwhelmingly critical. Nevertheless, director Hwang defended his choice, emphasizing the actor’s efforts and saying, “I believed the results would justify the decision, so I stood by it.”

After the series’ release, T.O.P’s performance received mixed reviews. Viewers criticized his exaggerated expressions, awkward delivery, and the outdated depiction of his character, fuelling ongoing discussions about his suitability for the role.

Choi Seung Hyun, a South Korean rapper, singer, composer, and actor, is also known as T.O.P. He is best known as a member of the popular boy group BIGBANG, where he was recognized as the main rapper.