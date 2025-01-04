KOREA: According to Allkpop, on Jan 3, Lee Young Ji shared on Instagram that she donated 10 million KRW ($6,804) each to the Korean Red Cross Jeju Air Relief Fund and the non-profit organization Warm One Day.

She wrote in her entry, “I cannot fully comprehend the depth of the tragedy, but I hope to offer some comfort, however small, through this donation.” Her sympathies were sincere.

Generous contribution

Lee Young Ji is currently hosting KBS-2TV’s variety show The Seasons: Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow. However, the show did not air this week due to the national mourning period. Instead, the artist chose to show her support through her generous contribution.

The Jeju Air tragedy occurred on Dec 29, when flight 7C 2216, travelling from Bangkok to Muan International Airport, collided with the airport’s outer wall during a landing attempt.

The collision caused a devastating explosion, resulting in 179 fatalities, excluding two crew members.

Lee Young Ji is a rising star in the South Korean entertainment industry, making waves as a rapper, singer, and television personality. Born on Sept 10, 2002, she first gained national attention through her impressive rap skills on the reality TV show “High School Rapper 3,” where she emerged as the winner.

Talented and versatile rapper

This victory propelled her into the spotlight, leading to further appearances on popular music programs like “Show Me the Money 11,” which she also won, solidifying her reputation as a talented and versatile rapper.

Beyond her musical pursuits, Lee Young Ji has also become a beloved television personality. She hosts the popular web talk show “Not Much Prepared,” known for its candid and entertaining conversations with celebrity guests.

Her charismatic personality, quick wit, and relatability have resonated with audiences, making her one of the most sought-after personalities in the industry.

Lee Young Ji’s success is a testament to her talent, hard work, and unique charm. As she continues to grow and evolve as an artist and entertainer, there’s no doubt that she will continue to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on the Korean entertainment industry.