‘The concept of money doesn’t exist on holiday’ says Singaporean who spent a fortune in Europe on designer accessories for herself and her dogs

SINGAPORE: The rich may not be like all of us, but some of us may enjoy watching them burn their money. This would explain the popularity of TikTok user Chloe L, who describes herself as a “stay-at-home daughter” who loves to shop for luxury items for herself and her poodles.

For example, in one video from earlier this month, Chloe says she “went a little crazy with the shopping” that day “because the concept of money doesn’t exist on holiday.”

As part of the family’s vacation across several European cities, she was in Italy that day. She shopped at Prada, Gucci, and Miu Miu before calling it a day because “I was pretty tired.”

The video has since racked up over half a million views.

Chloe regularly features her hauls of luxury handbags, designer clothes, jewellery, shoes, and the skincare products she uses.

The 20-year-old also buys accessories for her poodles, Lola and Matilda, saying in one video that she wanted a sparkly halter from Prada, but her dog’s size was unavailable.

Nevertheless, her pups received a bunch of new stuff from the Europe tour, as seen from Chloe’s designer dog accessory try-on haul here.

Her pooches received Gucci monogrammed leashes and crystal harness sets in a video that generated much interest, as evidenced by the almost 90,000 views it received.

Her full “Europe haul”, which has received almost 400,000 views, can be seen here.

However, not all commenters have been kind, as some have been critical of her spending habits.

Others appear to question the luxurious gifts for her dogs.

