Filipino couple spends $250,000 on Crazy Rich Asians-inspired wedding

SINGAPORE: The video of a Filipino couple recently tying the knot in a Crazy Rich Asians-inspired wedding at Gardens by the Bay has gone viral, getting over 750,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday (June 20).

The clip, from @marygolezmf, was from the wedding of her sister, Ms JM Tiongco.

“Real life Crazy Rich Asians inspired wedding in Singapore,” wrote the TikTok user, in reference to the truly lavish wedding seen in the hit 2018 film.

And while Ms Tiongco’s wedding was perhaps more tame than the over-the-top nuptials of the film’s Colin and Araminta, it still looked very posh indeed.

The TikToker even used a song that in another wedding scene in the film, Wo Yao Ni De Ai (I Want Your Love I Want You To Be My Baby), a 1950’s hit from Chinese actress and pop star Grace Chang, as background music for her video.

Guests were treated to special dance numbers including a lion dance, and, in another callback to the movie, they were able to pose in front of a photo wall that was also Crazy Rich Asians-inspired, or in front of floral arches.

“Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians is our family’s comfort movie. Aside from it, the colourful palette, concept, and flowers from the movie really inspired the bride to turn her dream wedding into reality in Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay,” the TikToker is quoted in an AsiaOne piece as saying.

The total cost for the wedding was “at least” S$250,000, which is over Php 10 million.

In an interview she gave The New Paper, the TikToker also said, “Guests who flew in from the Philippines, Australia, and the United States are calling it the wedding of the century in the Philippines. Surely the aunties will be gossiping about it just like they did in the movie.”

ICYMI, here’s the wedding scene from Crazy Rich Asians.

