Malaysia PM Anwar posts emotional reflection amid growing political tensions

MALAYSIA: With persistent talks of snap elections nationwide, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is showing a softer side, uploading an emotional video on social media that grabbed attention.

The post is about his personal reflection on duty, sacrifice and leadership. It is also accompanied by a legendary song, giving it a sense of nostalgia.

In the post, he admits he is not flawless, but remains dedicated to serving with sincerity, because protecting the country is their ultimate priority.

“I realise that no human being is perfect, and there are still shortcomings within myself that I constantly reflect upon.

“However, I continue to shoulder this responsibility with all my heart and soul, because every step taken is to ensure that the future of the nation and homeland will always be protected,” he said.

The text with the song makes the posting look like a sort of farewell, though this may not be the intention of the Prime Minister in uploading the post.

Screencapture of the video PM Anwar shared on his Facebook page

Social media users responded in droves, some lending him support, others reminding him of his attacks against Najib Razak, who they say was also a hard-working PM.

However, others were, as usual, sarcastic, and they did not hide their frustrations against his government.

Saya Timun Keadilan Putrajaya said it is Anwar who wanted to become PM. The people do not want him. If the people wanted him, they would not go and post laugh emojis every time Anwar uploads something.

This post had more than 5,000 laugh emojis, and it may surely not sit well with the powers that be. However, this is one of Anwar’s best posts so far since he became PM. It garnered 24,000 reactions, which is a lot in a day and age where even Prime Ministers may find it hard to get likes.

Some netizens viewed the pairing of the song and Anwar’s message as a reflection of his long political journey marked by hardship, sacrifice and resilience.

His party is going through turmoil lately, with many MPs showing they are not satisfied with the slow-paced reforms. Last weekend, 2 MPs left the party to form another party.

And this turmoil can be summed up with comments from apparent party backers who are also disappointed with Anwar.

But MFaizal MY Keadilan Putrajaya urged the PM to dissolve parliament immediately. “The people is impatient to vote. Make PKR stronger and bigger to form a government on its own without other allies.”

This would have been possible a few years back if Anwar had chosen to go for snap elections before this year.

But with the turmoil hitting the PKR, it is hard to see how his party can regain its popularity and win a massive victory in any general election.