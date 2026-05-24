‘Drunk or high in Kpod’: Vehicle caught running red light, knocking down cyclist on footpath, hitting taxi

SINGAPORE: A 74-year-old man was arrested after a life-threatening incident resulted from his actions. In a Facebook post, the suspect was caught in a hit-and-run crash in Ubi Road 3 and Ubi Avenue 2 last May 20, involving three cars and a cyclist.

In the video posted, it was clearly shown that the vehicle was seen travelling unsteadily towards a group of cyclists waiting at a traffic junction after failing to stop at a red light. The cyclists were seen fleeing to avoid the vehicle, and it crashed into the bicycles and barricades before knocking down a traffic light. Moreover, the vehicle rammed into a taxi and drove off.

One of the male cyclists was reported to be taken to the hospital for medical assistance. Furthermore, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they have received the report and that further investigations are ongoing.

With this unfortunate incident, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the post. One claimed that he is 99% sure it was caused by the driver’s drunkenness or use of Kpods.

“Lucky the ones on the pavement were looking out and not on their phones,” a netizen, pertaining to the cyclists, remarked.

One more netizen shared that he observed that the brake lights of the car were on, and questioned if there was something wrong with the brakes. For some, they suspected that the man may have something illegal inside the vehicle.

“That’s why pedestrians also need to be vigilant even while on pavement. Nowadays, with so many of such drivers on the road, nowhere is safe,” a netizen concluded.

Other related news

In similar news related to road incidents, there was a recent report where a man was caught on video lying down in the middle of Grange Road in what appeared to be an attempt to block a passing vehicle, though he quickly got back up moments later. The man was first seen standing in the middle of the road before suddenly lying flat on the ground under the hot afternoon sun.

Read more about the news story here.