Netizens puzzled after man lies down on busy Grange Road under scorching sun

SINGAPORE: A man was caught on video lying down in the middle of Grange Road in what appeared to be an attempt to block a passing vehicle, though he quickly got back up moments later.

In footage shared on Facebook, the man — dressed in a grey sleeveless top, black shorts, and wearing a cast on his left arm — was first seen standing in the middle of the road before suddenly lying flat on the ground under the hot afternoon sun.

However, he remained there only briefly before getting up and walking past the vehicle.

The reason behind his actions remains unclear, but the clip quickly drew reactions online, with many netizens joking about how short-lived the stunt was. The Facebook post has since garnered close to a thousand reactions and more than 300 shares.

One commenter joked that the man could not even stay on the road for more than 10 seconds because the ground was too hot, adding that he “should cross over to the other side and lie face down so he will get a balanced tan.”

Another sarcastically remarked that the incident might explain the cast on the man’s arm, while others speculated that he may have been attempting to stage an insurance claim.

“Next time, get down, take a full photo, then send it to the police,” one commenter suggested.

Others, however, felt the man may have needed medical attention instead.

“Please send this guy to IMH for evaluation as he is completely not able to think like a normal human being,” one commenter wrote.

Other related news

In another recent road-related incident, a frustrated parent shared online that a bus had blocked a pedestrian crossing at a junction in Bukit Batok while she was on the way to drop her daughter off at school.

The bus driver was allegedly obstructing the traffic light area and preventing pedestrians from crossing safely.

Read more about the news story here.