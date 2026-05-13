‘What would you do if this happened to you?’: Angry mom bangs on bus glass after driver blocks pedestrians to cross the road in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A frustrated parent was heading to drop off her daughter at school when she encountered a bus blocking a pedestrian crossing at Bukit Batok junction. The incident happened at 8:06 AM on May 12, when the driver obstructed the traffic light and prevented pedestrians from crossing safely.

In a Facebook post, the woman said: “What would you do if this happened to you? Would you cross or just wait until the bus goes?

The woman then shared that when the green light appeared, and she started walking, she knocked on the glass in front of the driver’s side to let him know his mistake. She also admitted that when she took the photo as evidence, there was no vehicle behind the bus.

With this, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what had occurred. One admitted that buses, cars, lorries, and other forms of transportation rarely respect the mandatory stop lines at junctions, similarly to what the driver had done.

Another netizen urged the woman to send the photo to the bus company with the number plate to report the incident. The woman responded, stating that she had already sent it to the LTA and hoped that the authorities would take the appropriate action needed.

One more netizen concluded that maybe the driver forgot that he was driving a bus.

“Bus Captains are acting like road generals nowadays,” a comment concluded.

This post serves as a reminder that incidents like this happen in the streets of Singapore. Netizens hope that there would be stricter enforcement for such lapses to prioritise the safety of everyone.

Other related news

In related news about road incidents in Singapore, there was a report where a cyclist was seen riding while also walking her dog on a leash in Serangoon Road.

This prompted an online appeal for people to provide dashcam evidence to identify the woman behind it.

Read more about the news story here.