‘Isn’t this abuse?’: Netizens appeal to identify the woman riding a bicycling and taking her dog on a leash in public road

SINGAPORE: An unpleasant incident was witnessed on Serangoon Road when a cyclist was seen riding while also walking her dog on a leash, prompting an online appeal for people to provide dashcam evidence to identify the woman behind it.

The incident occurred on May 6, 2026, at approximately 6:17 PM along the busy stretch of the public street. In a Facebook post from the SGRV Admin page, the caption stated: “Could you all please help us by providing dashcam and more information so we can identify the lady in the video?”

The video has sparked discussions from other people, highlighting concerns about road etiquette and pet owners. As of writing, the post has garnered significant engagement, with netizens expressing their thoughts and opinions on what had happened.

One commenter remarked: “The way they dogs run it looks like not a comfortable speed for long run. Another thing to note is that she’s in front, and if the dog cannot manage and falls, then the dog will be dragged and injured. We also don’t know how far she travels, and I personally feel that this is not advisable.”

Another netizen questioned if what the cyclist did was an abuse, which gained a reply declaring: “Yes, it is. Just like you don’t play on the road.”

A netizen also claimed that the cyclist thought that what she did was cute, and another admitted, “Well….not everybody deserves a pet.”

“Anyone can help provide the details of this lady so that the police can talk to her,” one concluded.

SGRV Admin encouraged anyone with information to contact them directly through their page. This incident highlights the significance of knowing rules and regulations in public roads, as well as caring for pets and being polite among cyclists, walkers, and pet owners on Singapore’s busy streets.

Other related news

In related news regarding animals, there was a recent report where the Singaporean government strengthened amendments to the Wildlife Act.

According to authorities, people who will be caught feeding wild animals illegally will face stricter and harsher punishments, including higher fines and imprisonment.

Read more about the story here.