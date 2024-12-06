SINGAPORE: Adding excitement to the Singapore foodie scene, Thailand’s leading online restaurant and hotel reservation platform Hungry Hub has partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in its first international foray.

The collab is aimed at spotlighting how “Singapore’s vibrant, wide-ranging and innovative gastronomic landscape caters to discerning food enthusiasts and travellers,” Hungry Hub and STB said on Thursday (Dec 5).

In October, STB launched a global marketing campaign called Made in Singapore (MIS) to boost the city-state’s status as a culinary capital and haven for foodies. The partnership with Hungry Hub is meant to attract visitors from Thailand and Malaysia.

Starting this month, Hungry Hub, Thailand’s top app when it comes to marking special occasions with fabulous meals, will be offering curated dining experiences in noteworthy restaurants across Singapore. Through the app, users can choose from pre-selected menus at a fixed price.

Another exciting part of the Hungry Hub-STB collab is foodie influencers visiting Singapore to showcase not only the Little Red Dot’s culinary delights but also the diverse attractions, retail, and leisure events that will be part of their itineraries.

In this way, countless others will be able to discover and fall in love with Singapore.

There are already more than 30,000 Singaporeans regularly using the Hungry Hub app in Thailand, which makes expansion into Singapore’s market the company’s next natural step in offering visitors value-for-money dining experiences in the city-state.

The platform currently has 1,700 restaurant and hotel partners and has seated more than 4 million diners in Thailand. To date, Hungry Hub has brought its partners over $100 million.

“We’re well-positioned to attract both Thai and international customers to Singapore’s vibrant culinary scene,” said Surasit Sachdev, the Chief Executive Officer of Hungry Hub.

Not only will Hungry Hub’s Singapore users be privy to exclusive deals at diverse food and beverage venues, but Thai Airways’ Royal Orchid Plus members will also have a chance to redeem points for exclusive dining packages.

Here are just some of the eateries on Hungry Hub’s platform: Alma by Juan Amador, Path Restaurant, Imbue, WAKANUI Grill Dining, The Spot, LeVeL33 Craft-Brewery Restaurant & Lounge, Super Thai by Soi Aroy at Pasir Panjang and Upper Aljunied Rd, Wild Blaze Steakhouse, Thaiquet Southern Thai Restaurant, Kin Tub Thai Mookata, Imm Thai Fusion Bar & Bistro, Shrimp Prawn Seafood, Madison’s at Pullman Singapore Hill Street, MOGA at Pullman Singapore Hill Street, and El Chido at Pullman Singapore Hill Street.

On his part, STB’s Executive Director for Southeast Asia, Singapore Tourism Board, Terrence Voon, called Hungry Hub’s expansion into Singapore “an exciting opportunity to showcase our city as a premier destination for culinary adventurers, be it at award-winning restaurants or iconic hawker eateries.” /TISG

