Tesla investors urge Musk to focus, not rant

ByGemma Iso

April 8, 2024
Tesla investors cast a skeptical eye toward Elon Musk’s leadership amidst concerns about his divided attention as a “part-time” CEO. The groundbreaking innovator is criticized for not focusing on Tesla-related priorities but is ranting about matters related to his crusades.

The upcoming annual meeting is expected to be a battleground as shareholders prepare to vote on a new compensation deal. The debate over Musk’s compensation stems from fears that without a hefty payday, Tesla would struggle to retain his full commitment, especially with his involvement in other ventures like SpaceX. However, recent events have heightened anxieties as Musk’s focus seems to have drifted away from Tesla’s core operations.

With quarterly car sales dipping for the first time in the pandemic era, particularly in the crucial U.S. market, concerns are mounting.

Tesla investors anxious

A recent study suggesting that Musk’s online presence might be a contributing factor has added fuel to the fire. Surprisingly, analyses reveal that Musk has been more vocal about topics unrelated to Tesla, such as Disney and border issues, raising questions about his priorities.

Investors, once staunch supporters of Musk, are now voicing their discontent. Henning Schulze, expressing frustration over his investment’s decline, emphasized the importance of reining in Musk’s focus. While still admiring Musk’s vision, Schulze and others urge him to prioritize Tesla’s challenges over personal crusades.

Moreover, Tesla veterans are increasingly critical of Musk’s leadership style, labeling his behavior as divisive and self-serving. They lament the dwindling enthusiasm he exhibits for Tesla’s core mission.

Musk’s popularity on social media is perceived to have inflated his ego, diminishing his responsiveness to Tesla’s genuine concerns.

As the pressure mounts, the saga of Elon Musk’s leadership and compensation underscores deeper anxieties within Tesla’s investor base. The outcome of the upcoming vote could redefine the trajectory of one of the most influential figures in the tech and automotive industries.

